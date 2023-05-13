Amythyst Kiah

Image Credit: Andy Feliu for Lock & Key Productions

Amythyst Kiah performed on the final day of Bear Shadow. “For me, the big goal [now] has been to just be more present with the fans. For years, I’ve performed with my eyes closed, kind of keeping that little bit of shield between me and the audience,” Kiah says. “I’m working through that feeling of being overwhelmed. There’s nothing to hide — open that channel, let the veil down, and let myself get immersed in the music, the moment.”