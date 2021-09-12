 MTV VMAs 2021 Red Carpet - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Doja Cat Makes Like an Angel in Red for 'Been Like This,' 'You Right' at 2021 VMAs
Home Music Music Pictures

Check Out All the Action on the MTV VMA 2021 Red Carpet

By

Reporter

Griffin Lotz's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.