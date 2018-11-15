2018 CMA Awards: See Backstage Photos of Keith Urban, Luke Combs

Thumbnails
Keith Urban was named CMA Entertainer of the Year for the first time since 2005, saying “I just feel very, very blessed, very grateful that I get to do what I do.”
Director TK McKamy won the CMA Video of the Year prize for his work on Thomas Rhett’s “Marry Me.”
Old Dominion performed the song “Hotel Key” and celebrated their first CMA Awards win for Vocal Group of the Year.
“She Got the Best of Me” singer Luke Combs took home the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year.
“Dust on the Bottle” singer David Lee Murphy won his first CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year, thanks to the Kenny Chesney collaboration “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”
Brothers Osborne collected their third consecutive CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year.
@greyland