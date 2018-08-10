ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons Plots North American Fall Tour

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons announced a headlining North American tour in support of his upcoming album The Big Bad Blues. The 24-date fall trek launches October 13th in Riverside, Iowa and concludes November 18th in West Hollywood, California. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 14th.

The Big Bad Blues, the singer-guitarist’s second solo record, marks a return to the formative blues style he explored with ZZ Top. The LP, out September 21st, features six original tracks alongside covers of Muddy Waters, Jerome Green, Bo Diddley and Gilly Stillwater.

Gibbons recently previewed the album with his gritty rendition of Waters’ “Rollin’ and Tumblin’.” In a statement about the project, he praised the blues tradition as a “primordial” force.

“Nobody gets away from the infectious allure of those straight-ahead licks!” he said. “I suspect Jimmy Reed did me in early on. The inventiveness of that high and lonesome sound remains solid and stridently strong to this day. We could go on to mention the lineup of usual suspects, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy, all three Kings [B.B., Albert and Freddie]. The lengthy list of champions are forever carved in stone.”

The Big Bad Blues, which follows 2015’s Perfectamundo, includes the backing band of guitarist Austin Hanks, drummers Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revover) and Greg Morrow, harmonica player James Harman and keyboardist Mike Flanigin.

Billy Gibbons 2018 Tour Dates

October 13 – Riverside, IA @ Riverside Casino and Golf Resort

October 14 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino – Showroom

October 16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

October 17 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

October 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

October 20 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

October 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

October 23 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square

October 25 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

October 26 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater

October 28 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

October 30 – New York, NY @ Iridium Jazz Club

October 31 – New York, NY @ Iridium Jazz Club

November 1 – Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

November 3 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

November 5 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 6 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues – Orlando

November 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

November 9 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

November 10 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas

November 11 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

November 15 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

November 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

November 18 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour