ZZ Top Announce Rock Musical Coming to Las Vegas

A new rock musical featuring the hits of ZZ Top is in development. The Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment, led by Michael Gruber and Jason Gastwirth, are developing the show, titled Sharp Dressed Man, set to premiere in 2020. It will include ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard as executive producers.

“Sharp Dressed Man is an outrageous, bawdy musical romp about a Lone Star auto mechanic who becomes a modern-day Robin Hood, stealing hearts — and car parts — with the help of his merry band of beer drinkers and hell raisers,” a press release for the show stated.

Also producing the show are Prem Akkaraju and Carl Stubner, ZZ Top’s longtime manager. The show’s book was written by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins, who together wrote the teleplay for Fox’s Grease Live!

“We’re excited about this fantastic project and look forward to hearing our music in a new innovative context,” said ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons in a statement. “Fans have often told us that we’ve provided the soundtrack to their lives, and this is very much in line with that kind of enthusiastic thinking.”