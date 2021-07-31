 ZZ Top Play First Concert Since Bassist Dusty Hill's Death - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Trump’s Tax Returns 'Must' Be Handed Over to Congress, DOJ Says
Home Music Music News

ZZ Top Play First Concert Since Bassist Dusty Hill’s Death

“Dusty gave me the directive” for band to continue on, Billy Gibbons tells Tuscaloosa audience

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

ZZ Top played their first concert since the death of bassist Dusty Hill on Friday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

While guitarist Billy Gibbons didn’t speak at length about his late bandmate, he acknowledged the bassist a few times during the show, as well as Hill’s desire for the band to continue on without him.

“We’re gonna have a good time in here tonight,” Gibbons told the audience following the opener “Got Me Under Pressure.” “Got a new guy up here, as you know. Dusty gave me the directive. My friend, your pal, Elwood Francis is gonna hold it down behind me.”

Later in the show, Gibbons noted (via UCR), “How about that Elwood, tearing up that bottom there for Dusty.” Gibbons also joked that Francis was in the midst of growing a beard to fit his new role.

Related Stories

Dan Auerbach on ZZ Top's Dusty Hill: 'It Would Have All Crumbled Without Him'
ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72

Related Stories

beatles in india
The Beatles in India: 16 Things You Didn't Know
Muhammad Ali: 4 Ways He Changed America

Francis had served as Hill’s substitute in recent weeks after Hill left the ZZ Top in order to deal with a hip issue. On July 28th, the band announced that Hill died in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas at the age of 72. No cause of death was been revealed.

ZZ Top were scheduled to perform July 28th, but opted to postpone that gig “to get our wits together,” Gibbons told Variety in an interview after Hill’s death.

“I think everybody was relieved that we had a little bit of time to regroup and think things through. But at the same time, everybody was ready, standing on point. And they said, ‘Come on. You heard Dusty’s directive as he was bowing out to go off the deck. He turned and pointed and he said, ‘Come on. The show must go on.’”

Gibbons continued, “So here we are. [Friday] night, we’ll kind of pick up sticks and carry it on. I may grab his stage hat and throw it over his microphone, and I’ll sing one for the Dust.”

In This Article: Dusty Hill, ZZ Top

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.