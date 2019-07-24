Watch ZZ Top Talk Beards, Blues Rock, More in New Documentary Trailer

ZZ Top discuss how they brought their surreal spin on rock and roll and Texas culture to the mainstream in the new trailer for the documentary, ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas. The film will premiere August 13th at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, with a wider released planned for select cities later this fall.

Directed by Sam Dunn, That Little Ol’ Band From Texas will offer an in-depth overview of ZZ Top’s career, examining how they went from an oddball blues rock trio in Houston, Texas to international superstars and MTV staples by the early Eighties. The film will feature interviews with all three members of the band — Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and Dusty Hill — as well as never-before-seen archival footage, animation and a special performance at the oldest dance hall in Texas, Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, that was shot specifically for the film.

The trailer for That Little Ol’ Band From Texas also teases interviews with famous ZZ Top fans including Josh Homme and Billy Bob Thornton, the latter of whom offers this description of the band’s absurd aura: “They’re unique, they’re eccentric. When you would see them onstage, it was like seeing Bugs Bunny in person.”

Following the premiere of That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, ZZ Top will embark on an extensive North American tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary. The trek kicks off August 16th in Ridgefield, Washington and wraps November 9th in Shreveport, Louisiana.