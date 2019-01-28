×
Rolling Stone
ZZ Top Tap Cheap Trick, Bad Company for 50th Anniversary Shows

Three bands will play trio of May concerts in Dallas, Houston, Houston

Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform in concert during the Republic of Texas Biker Rally held at the Expo Center in Austin, Texas.ZZ Top in concert, Austin, USA - 09 Jun 2018

ZZ Top will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a "Texas Bash" featuring a trio of May concerts with Cheap Trick and Bad Company.

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstoc

ZZ Top will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a “Texas Bash” featuring Cheap Trick and Bad Company. The three bands will play a trio of shows in May: the 17th at Dallas’ Don Equis Pavilion, the 18th at Houston’s Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and the 19th at Austin’s Austin360. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1st at 10 a.m. local time.

“It’s been five decades, and I think we’re starting to get pretty good at this!” ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons said in a statement. “We’re just as excited to be back in Texas this May playing our bluesy kind of rock as when started with in ’69. The beards, Frank excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed much and we’re keeping it that way.”

Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers saluted ZZ Top, “those three Texan hombres,” in his own statement. “Bad Company is going to join them and the fans to mark [the anniversary],” he said. “Hang on to your hats and heels!”

ZZ Top have a full touring itinerary booked for the summer, preceded by a trio of dates (January 30th, February 1st and 2nd) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following the Texas shows, the band will launch an international run on June 4th in Helsinki, Finland.

Gibbons released his second LP, The Big Bad Blues, in September. ZZ Top issued their 15th and most recent album, La Futura, in 2012.

Newswire

