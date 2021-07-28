ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, who played with the Texas trio from the Seventies through their most recent albums and tours, has died at age 72.

“We are saddened by the news today that our compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas,” surviving members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said in a statement. “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

