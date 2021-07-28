 ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next It Sure Seems Like Jim Jordan Just Admitted He Spoke With Trump on January 6th
Home Music Music News

ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72

“You will be missed greatly, amigo,” surviving members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said in a statement

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All
American Rock musician Dusty Hill, of the group ZZ Top, performs onstage at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois, March 14, 1980. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

ZZ Top

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, who played with the Texas trio from the Seventies through their most recent albums and tours, has died at age 72.

“We are saddened by the news today that our compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas,” surviving members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said in a statement. “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

This story is developing.

In This Article: ZZ Top

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.