Zora Hits Back at Anti-Trans Bills With Defiant New Pop Single ‘All Around the World!’

Minneapolis rapper Zora made a loud introduction on her debut singles “Runnitup” and “Happiest I’ve Ever Been,” but her latest release is a grand statement set on storming in and taking up space. The musician has shared “All Around the World!,” a pop anthem for trans people who are facing hundreds of anti-trans bills that have emerged with the intent of silencing a community too loud to be cast aside.

“All Around the World!” is meant to serve as a record “that we could dance to, rejoice in, and just celebrate being us,” Zora said in a statement. The track bounces along electric production with sweet defiance, spinning out in a deep groove as she declares: “I know that you ain’t seen me/I don’t pick up the phone/Leave me the fuck alone, I’m never going home.”

Celebratory at its core, “All Around the World!” is as carefree as it is a testament to perseverance. “With today’s climate, there are so many times that we only hear about trans people when we’re dying or at risk somehow,” Zora said. “And I wanted to create a song to remind us just how powerful we are, and to remind the masses that we’re not going anywhere.”

The single will appear alongside “Runnitup” and “Happiest I’ve Ever Been” on Z1, the forthcoming debut album from the 22-year-old musician. Zora’s first full-length will arrive via Get Better Records on June 17.