Zooey Deschanel Gets Abducted by Aliens in Katy Perry’s ‘Not the End of the World’ Video

Zooey Deschanel gets accidentally abducted by aliens in Katy Perry’s video for “Not the End of the World” when the little green men (and women) mistake her for the pop star. The song comes off her most recent album, Smile.

Perry reportedly came up with the idea while on maternity leave, since fans often mistake the New Girl actress for the musician. The video was directed by Similar But Different (the Chainsmokers, Liam Payne) and features Deschanel camping around in Perry’s most iconic costumes and, eventually, saving the world by pulling the plug on the internet. It all caps off with Deschanel performing as Perry, decked out in the latest in imaginary extraterrestrial attire.

Smile dropped this summer and marked a return to poppy form for the singer. Perry made an appearance on our RS Interview: Special Edition series to discuss her album, past successes and failures, and her 2014 Rolling Stone cover. “There are still so many dreams to be dreamed,” the pop star, who just became a mom, told Rolling Stone. “But they’re different dreams.” She most recently performed “Only Love” with Darius Rucker at the 2020 American Music Awards.