Hear The Zombies: The Rolling Stone Interview

Brian Hiatt

Hugh Grundy, Chris White, Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone, The ZombiesRock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Press Room, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, USA - 29 Mar 2019

Hugh Grundy, Chris White, Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone, The Zombies

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Recent Rock and Roll Fame inductees Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent of the Zombies sat down in Sirius XM’s studios with host Brian Hiatt for an episode of our podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now. The definitive interview covers the founding of the band, the creation of their best-known music and their entire careers – from the band’s founding in 1962 to their reunion in the 2000s as a new generation rediscovered their spectacular 1968 album Odyssey and Oracle  (which we named one of the 100 best albums of all time). Argent also discussed his ’70s band Argent, and Blunstone broke down the time he spent time working a day job before the Zombies got back together.

To hear the entire discussion, press play above or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

