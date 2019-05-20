Hear The Zombies: The Rolling Stone Interview

Recent Rock and Roll Fame inductees Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent of the Zombies sat down in Sirius XM’s studios with host Brian Hiatt for an episode of our podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now. The definitive interview covers the founding of the band, the creation of their best-known music and their entire careers – from the band’s founding in 1962 to their reunion in the 2000s as a new generation rediscovered their spectacular 1968 album Odyssey and Oracle (which we named one of the 100 best albums of all time). Argent also discussed his ’70s band Argent, and Blunstone broke down the time he spent time working a day job before the Zombies got back together.

