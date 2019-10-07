 Watch the Wisecracking, Grisly Trailer for ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ – Rolling Stone
Watch the Wisecracking, Grisly Trailer for ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’

Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, Emma Stone return for blood-soaked, foul-mouthed sequel

Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone return in the new red band trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap, the long-delayed sequel to the 2009 horror-comedy Zombieland. The film is in theaters October 18th.

The four principal cast members make up the dysfunctional, post-apocalyptic zombie-killing family who, 10 years after the events of Zombieland, now must face off against evolved versions of the undead. Their journey will take them through heartland America — and even through the White House — as they learn how to stick together with other human survivors.

The cast is reunited with original Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer (who has since gone on to direct Venom) and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (who also wrote the script for Deadpool), along with new co-writer David Callahan (The Expendables). The supporting cast also includes Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson and — reprising his cameo from the first film — Bill Murray as himself.

Newswire

