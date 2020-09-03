Ziggy Marley Performs Socially Distanced ‘Rebellion Rises’ Set

Ziggy Marley continues his socially distanced livestream performance series with the new eight-song Rebellion Rises set.

Cut at the Ceek VR studio in Los Angeles, Marley performed several songs from the 2018 album, including the title track, “Circle of Peace,” “World Revolution” and “I Will Be Glad.” He kicked off with his 2006 fan favorite, “Love Is My Religion.”

Earlier this summer, Marley performed a Ceek VR set of his late father Bob Marley’s songs in honor of what would have been the legend’s 75th birthday. Later, Ceek will release a 360 VR version of the new Rebellion Rises performance.

On September 18th, Marley will drop his new album More Family Time, a follow-up to 2009’s Family Time. The album includes contributions by Ben Harper, Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette, Lisa Loeb, Angelique Kidjo and members of the Marley family. The final track includes Jamie Lee Curtis reading her children’s book, Today I Feel Silly.

Marley recently appeared on the new Toots and the Maytals album Got to Be Tough, which arrived at the end of August. Marley joined the group for a rendition of his father’s song “Three Little Birds,” which featured Ringo Starr on percussion, Zak Starkey on guitar and Sly Dunbar (of Sly and Robbie) on drums.