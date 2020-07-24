 Ziggy Marley Announces New Album Featuring Tom Morello, Sheryl Crow - Rolling Stone
Ziggy Marley Announces New LP Featuring Tom Morello, Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette

New single “Play With the Sky” features Ben Harper

Angie Martoccio

Ziggy Marley has shared a new song, “Play With Sky,” off his newly announced album More Family Time, out September 18th.

“Play With Sky” is an upbeat, cheerful duet that features Ben Harper. “I’m going to outside, gonna play with the sky,” Marley sings in the opening lines. “Running wild/Play with sky.”

Aimed at capturing the energy of his 4-year-old son, More Family Time is a follow-up to 2009’s Family Time. The new album features Tom Morello, Busta Rhymes, Sheryl Crow, Lisa Loeb, Alanis Morissette, and more — as well as contributions from the Marley family. A CD bonus track, “Today I Feel Silly,” features Jamie Lee Curtis reading her children’s book.

A portion of the proceeds from More Family Time will be given to Marley’s 501(c)3 URGE, which supports the education and social development of Jamaica’s Chepstow Primary School and the One Love Youth Camp.

More Family Time Tracklist

1. Play with Sky (feat. Ben Harper)
2. Everywhere You Go (feat. Sheryl Crow)
3. Music Is in Everything (feat. Lisa Loeb)
4. Move Your Body (feat. Tom Morello, Busta Rhymes and Isaiah Marley)
5. Jambo (feat. Angelique Kidjo)
6. Please Excuse Me Thank you (feat. Alanis Morissette)
7. Garden Song of Miracles (feat. Stephen Marley)
8. Goo Goo Ga Ga
9. My Dog Romeo (feat. Romeo)
10. Wonderful People (feat. The Marley Kids)
11. Today I Feel Silly (Jamie Lee Curtis reading her kids book, CD bonus track).

