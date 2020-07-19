See Ziggy Marley’s Livestream Concert of Bob Marley Classics

Ziggy Marley staged a socially distanced livestream performance of his late father Bob Marley’s music as part of the continued celebration of the reggae legend’s 75th birthday.

The hour-long concert featured Ziggy’s renditions of Bob classics like “One Love” and “Get Up, Stand Up” alongside his take on lesser-known favorites like “Them Belly Full,” “Coming in From the Cold” and “We and Dem.”

The show — which featured clear partitioners separating each of the band members who, besides the singers, wore face masks — was recorded in the CEEK VR Studio in Miami, Florida; Ziggy Marley also took part in a Q&A through the content streaming platform.

Earlier this week, the Amplified Project — featuring Marley family members Cedella, Stephen and Skip — released a reimagined version of Bob Marley’s “One Love” to benefit UNICEF:

The Marley family will celebrate Bob’s legacy throughout 2020, the year that would have marked the singer’s 75th birthday. Among the gifts for Marley fans include the 12-part documentary series Bob Marley: Righteousness as well as soccer doc Rhythm of the Game, new videos for “No Women, No Cry” and “Three Little Birds,” the unearthing of live performances and a SiriusXM station dedicated to the reggae legend.