Zendaya Makes Surprise Return to Stage During Labrinth’s Coachella Set

Zendaya made a surprise return to the stage Saturday as the Euphoria star joined Labrinth’s Coachella set to sing “I’m Tired” and “All for Us,” marking her first live performance in over seven years.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night,” Zendaya wrote in an Instagram story after the performance. “Thank you to my brother [Labrinth] for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again…wow…my heart is so full, I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away.”

Zendaya hasn’t performed a full concert since 2015, two years after the then-singer/actress released her self-titled debut (and only, to this point) album. Since then, she’s focused on her A-list career on screen, starring in the Spider-Man series, Dune, The Greatest Showman and Euphoria.

In 2019, she collaborated with Labrinth, who composed Euphoria’s score, on “All of Us” — the track also featured on a season-ending episode — and three years later, she and Labrinth (along with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson) co-wrote both “I’m Tired” and “Elliott’s Song” for the series; both tracks were nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards, with “I’m Tired” even reaching the Hot 100.

“I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it,” Zendaya tweeted in March 2022 after the release of “I’m Tired.” “The kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me.”

Zendaya wasn’t the only surprise guest during Labrinth’s Weekend Two set at Coachella, as Sia also showed up to perform their LSD (Labrinth-Sia-Diplo) collaboration “Thunderclouds.” The previous weekend, Labrinth brought Billie Eilish out on stage as surprise guest.