Zendaya, Angus Cloud to Appear on ‘Euphoria’ Season Two Score Album

Labrinth announced that the score for the second season of HBO’s Euphoria will be released as an album — and cast members Zendaya, Angus Cloud and Dominic Fike will be featured on the release.

In an Instagram post, the British singer-songwriter and producer noted he made some tweaks to the 22-track LP, out April 22, based on fan feedback. “This one is so much more than a score album to me,” he wrote. “It’s an experience. Can’t wait for you all to hear it and go on the trip. I heard your requests loud and clear and included my version and Z’s version of ‘I’m Tired.’ I have Angus doing vocals on a song. You’re getting ‘Skeletons’ and all the others you wanted.”

He continued, “I want to thank all of you for making this music come alive much more than I could ever imagine. You make the work I put into creating even more worth the love and the grind. This is a big part of how I make music now all because of you.”

Since Season 1, Labrinth’s work as composer for the score for Euphoria has been instrumental in making the show a cultural phenomenon. As he explained in Rolling Stone‘s “The Breakdown” in February, Labrinth treats his compositions as licensed music: he creates a track, brings it to the director and editors and together they find where the sonics best elevate the visuals to their highest potential.

“I produce music and perform as an artist,” he said. “That’s my forte. So when somebody goes, can you compose the music for this show? I’m going to make a beat, I’m going to make something that moves me,” he said. “It doesn’t feel as much of an accompaniment. It feels like you’re getting an album, like somebody is making a real album behind TV, and I think that’s a different experience from what’s traditional.”

Euphoria: Season 2 Official Score is available for pre-order now.