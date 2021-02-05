 Zella Day Taps Weyes Blood for 'Holocene': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Allen v. Farrow': See Teaser for HBO Docuseries About Director's Sexual Abuse Allegations
Home Music Music News

Zella Day Taps Weyes Blood for New Song ‘Holocene’

“This song poses the question of how we as the individual can move forward as well as how the world is going to begin healing,” Day says

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Zella Day has teamed up with Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering for the dreamy new single “Holocene.”

The meditative track clocks in at over four minutes, featuring a pastoral lyric video of snow melting on a hill. Day and Mering harmonize across subtle instrumentation: “I’m mad at the weather/It’s wrong for the time of year/The start of September/So what does your gender reveal?”

“My hope is that ‘Holocene’ reminds people that the world is much bigger than ourselves,” Day tells Rolling Stone. “I’ve never lived through a world war but I imagine that what we are dealing with is comparable suffering on the global scale. This song poses the question of how we as the individual can move forward as well as how the world is going to begin healing. Time will and always does tell.”

In 2019, Day and Mering joined Lana Del Rey onstage for a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “For Free.” Day released the EP Where Does the Devil Hide last year. Mering, who confirmed to Rolling Stone that she’s working on a new album, recently dropped an outtake from Titanic Rising through the game Roblox.

In This Article: Weyes Blood, Zella Day

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.