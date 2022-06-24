Zella Day Drops Pro-Choice Anthem ‘Radio Silence’: ‘The World Has Turned Its Back on Us at Our Most Vulnerable’

Zella Day has dropped the pro-choice anthem “Radio Silence,” a new single detailing her experience with life-threatening complications from an unintended pregnancy.

Written in the fall of 2021, the song is a heart-wrenching indie folk stunner that evokes college radio-era R.E.M. “Hold my body, can you feel it,” she sings. “I’ve been trying to keep this secret down.”

“I had life-threatening complications with a pregnancy three years ago, and I can’t even imagine what it would have been like had I not been given the freedom to make my own choices for myself and my body at that time,” Day said in a statement. “As Simone de Beauvoir wrote, ‘The body is not a thing, it’s a situation.’ It’s as if the world has turned its back on us at our most vulnerable, when we are faced with a decision that will change our lives forever.”

“Radio Silence” follows the singles “Golden,” “Dance For Love,” and “Girls.” Day recently covered Joni Mitchell’s “For Free” with Lana Del Rey and Weyes Blood — and appeared on the latter’s “Holocene.”