Zedd’s ‘Happy Now’ Video Sees Revenge on Cheating Boyfriend

Couples’ getaway takes dark turn in visual for electronic producer’s latest single with Elley Duhe

A woman retaliates against her unfaithful boyfriend in the new clip for Zedd and Elley Duhe’s “Happy Now.”

Despite the single’s cheerful-sounding name, “Happy Now” actually dissects an imploding relationship, capturing a couple who have “nothing left to say” to each other. In the clip, two couples are enjoying a getaway at an expensive-looking vacation house; one woman catches her partner kissing someone else. Hurt by his infidelity, she comes up with a hard-to-follow plan — spiked drinks are involved — to get her revenge. At the end of the clip, she flashes a smile as her former partner is led away in handcuffs.

“Happy Now” was co-written by Sarah Aarons, who is partially responsible for Zedd’s Number One pop radio hit “The Middle,” and Noonie Bao, who had a hand in Camila Cabello’s “Never Be the Same.” “Lyrically, it’s a song that is both happy and sad at the same time,” Zedd explained in a statement that accompanied the release of “Happy Now” in July. “Musically, it’s a song that rather leans towards a happier, sunnier side.”

“Happy Now” climbed to Number Eight on Billboard’s most recent dance singles chart. Pop radio has also started playing the song — it reached an audience of 4.3 million on the airwaves last week.

