Watch Zedd, Kehlani Stir up Chaos at Fancy Restaurant in ‘Good Thing’ Video

The pair cause an uprising against the snooty 1%

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Zedd and Kehlani commandeer a piano and cause a ruckus at a fancy restaurant in their “Good Thing” video. The pair released the self-love anthem last week.

Zedd opens the video, playing a sad piano player for hire at a restaurant frequented by wealthy, cruel clientele. His boss berates him for playing “modern” music, as the guests gleefully mistreat the employees. In the midst all this negativity, Zedd starts to play “Good Thing,” and Kehlani strolls in to join him like an old-school jazz singer. She twirls the waiters in a choreographed dance and the workers rise up.

Earlier this year, Zedd teamed up with Katy Perry for the songs “365” and “Never Really Over.” He is currently in the midst of his Orbit World Tour, which wraps next month. Kehlani released her mixtape While We Wait back in February.

