Hear Zedd and Kehlani’s Bouncy Singles Anthem ‘Good Thing’

Zedd and Kehlani have teamed up for the first time on new song “Good Thing.” The pair began teasing the collaboration this week, with hints about its empowering themes. “I’m good by myself,” Zedd tweeted along with a photo of him playing a piano. “Don’t need no one else @Zedd,” Kehlani tweeted.

Their teasers turned out to be snippets from the lyrics, which encourage self-love, embracing the single life and being confident in knowing you don’t need someone else to be fulfilled. “I already got a good thing with me/Yeah, I already got everything I need/The best things in life are already mine,” Kehlani assuredly sings over the bouncy melody. “Don’t tell me that you got a good thing for me/’Cause I already got a good thing with me/Yeah, I’ve already done everything I dreamed/I’m good by myself, don’t need no one else/Don’t tell me that you got a good thing for me, ’cause I already got a good thing.”

“Good Thing” follows the release of the Zedd-produced Katy Perry single, “Never Really Over” and Perry and Zedd’s “365” collaboration. Zedd is in the midst of his Orbit World Tour, which wraps next month. Meanwhile, Kehlani released “Butterfly” earlier this year and also teamed with 6lack for “RPG,” both of which appear on her While We Wait mixtape.