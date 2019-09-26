 Hear Zayn Join Shaed on Special Duet Version of ‘Trampoline’ – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

Hear Zayn Join Shaed on Special Duet Version of ‘Trampoline’

DC trio’s single gained momentum when it was featured in a MacBook Air ad last year

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Rising DC trio Shaed have re-released their hit “Trampoline.” Zayn joins vocalist Chelsea Lee, transforming the dark synth-pop track into a duet.

Shaed’s “Trampoline” first gained traction late last year when it appeared in a MacBook Air ad. The duet version with Zayn remains faithful to the original, now with the former One Direction member trading lines with Lee throughout the moody track. “Trampoline” details a nightmare in which the narrator accepts the feeling of dread and drowning as something warmer and more welcoming than it seems.

Shaed reached out to Zayn specifically for the feature, and he recorded it in the group’s Los Angeles AirBnB. “‘Pillowtalk’ is one of my all-time favorite songs,” Lee said of her previous fandom. “I warm up to it all the time, so singing a duet with Zayn is extra special and totally surreal.”

Zayn has released two solo albums, his latest being 2018’s Icarus Falls. He appeared on two updated pop versions of Aladdin‘s “A Whole New World,” which were released alongside the live-action film. The English-language version was a duet with Zhavia Ward while the Spanish version featured Becky G.

