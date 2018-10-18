Hear Zayn Struggle to Text His Feelings on Seductive New Song ‘Fingers’

Zayn Malik struggles to find the right words to text on his mesmerizing new song, “Fingers.” The track boasts an alluring mid-tempo beat with low synths bubbling around a crisp drum groove. Zayn keeps his vocals low, yet seductive as he tries to come to grips with an unrequited love while staring at his phone. “Cause I’m fucked and I want ya, I can’t even text ya,” he sings. “Cause my fingers ain’t working, but my heart is/ If you wanna let me know where you hiding/ I could come and love you.”

“Fingers” marks the latest offering from Zayn’s forthcoming second album, which will be released via RCA Records. Neither a release date nor title have been announced. Zayn’s debut solo album, Mind of Mine, arrived in 2016.

Over the past year, Zayn has released a steady stream of songs such as “Dusk Till Dawn,” a collaboration with Sia, “Too Much,” which featured Timbaland, “Let Me,” “Entertainer” and “Sour Diesel.” In July, Zayn released a cover of the Elvis Presley classic, “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”