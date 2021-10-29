Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Harassment Charges Tied to Yolanda Hadid Incident

Zayn Malik pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment in relation to a September dispute involving his now-former partner Gigi Hadid and her mother, Yolanda.

Per the court documents filed in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, the harassment charges were listed as a summary offense, which is not as severe as a misdemeanor. Each charge has a guilty plea, though Malik clarified in a note on social media Thursday, Oct. 28, that he had agreed to plead no contest, meaning he did not admit guilt, but accepted the conviction. Malik paid over $350 in court fees and fines related to the charges.

On social media, Malik said he entered his no contest plea in order to maintain a sense of privacy for his and Hadid’s daughter. “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed not to contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He continued: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Per a police report obtained by Billboard, Malik allegedly “grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain.” He also allegedly insulted Gigi and Yolanda, reportedly calling the latter a “fucking Dutch slut” and demanding that she “stay away from [my] fucking daughter.”

Malik agreed to serve 360 days on probation and complete anger management domestic violence programs. Though in a statement to TMZ, he denied hitting Yolanda, saying, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”