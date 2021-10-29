 Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Charges in Yolanda Hadid Incident - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next FDA Officially Approves Pfizer Vaccine for Children 5-11
Home Music Music News

Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Harassment Charges Tied to Yolanda Hadid Incident

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” the singer said

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
zayn malik yolanda hadid no contest harassment

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press," Malik said.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty

Zayn Malik pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment in relation to a September dispute involving his now-former partner Gigi Hadid and her mother, Yolanda. 

Per the court documents filed in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, the harassment charges were listed as a summary offense, which is not as severe as a misdemeanor. Each charge has a guilty plea, though Malik clarified in a note on social media Thursday, Oct. 28, that he had agreed to plead no contest, meaning he did not admit guilt, but accepted the conviction. Malik paid over $350 in court fees and fines related to the charges.

On social media, Malik said he entered his no contest plea in order to maintain a sense of privacy for his and Hadid’s daughter. “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed not to contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Related Stories

The Best Albums of January 2021: Maluma, Weezer and More
RS Charts: Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Repeats at Number One

Related Stories

Pro-Ject 6Perspex DC SuperPack
The Best Audiophile Turntables for Your Home Audio System
The 80 Greatest Dylan Covers of All Time

He continued: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.” 

Per a police report obtained by Billboard, Malik allegedly “grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain.” He also allegedly insulted Gigi and Yolanda, reportedly calling the latter a “fucking Dutch slut” and demanding that she “stay away from [my] fucking daughter.”

Malik agreed to serve 360 days on probation and complete anger management domestic violence programs. Though in a statement to TMZ, he denied hitting Yolanda, saying, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

In This Article: Zayn Malik

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.