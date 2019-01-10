Zayn Mines Love, Loss, Rebirth Themes in New ‘Satisfaction’ Video

Zayn Malik explores love, loss and rebirth through the visual telling of a tragic love story in his new video for “Satisfaction.” The ballad appears on his sophomore studio album, Icarus Falls, which was released last month.

While Zayn only appears briefly in the Bouha Kazmi-directed clip, the narrative aptly captures the spirit of the song’s sentiment, where fulfillment is ultimately achieved through love. “We can’t get no satisfaction alone/’Cause I can’t, you can’t, we can’t get no satisfaction,” Zayn croons. “All in my zone, all in my space/Life is always in the way/As you try your best to pull away/Something surges, urges you to stay.”

The video opens by echoing the words featured in his 2016 debut studio album, Mind of Mine: “Until the flower of this love has blossomed this heart won’t be at peace.” The words set the tone for the rich visuals, which portray the story of a couple’s relationship, through flashbacks on their loving past and the devastating tragedy that ensues. The clip culminates on a hopeful note of rebirth.

The 27-song Icarus Falls houses “Good Years” alongside a bevy of singles that were released before the album bowed in December, including “No Candle No Light” with Nicki Minaj, “Let Me,” “Too Much” featuring Timbaland, “Fingers” and “Entertainer.”