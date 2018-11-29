Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Review: Robert Hood Chases Dark Dancefloor Bliss on His New 'Dj Kicks' Mix Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Zayn Details 27-Track Sophomore Album ‘Icarus Falls’

Pop singer’s latest will drop on December 14th

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
zayn malik sophomore album icarus falls

Nabil Elderkin

Zayn Malik will release his new album, Icarus Falls, on December 14th. The LP is his first since 2016’s Mind of Mine.

Malik has been leading up to this announcement over the past few months, steadily releasing new songs like “Entertainer,” “Sour Diesel” and the Nicki Minaj-assisted “No Candle No Light.” All six of the tracks he dropped this year will be heard on the 27-song album. A seventh song called “Rainberry” is set to be released Thursday evening, according to Billboard.

Mind of Mine was Malik’s debut album after leaving One Direction the year prior. Both the album and its lead single “Pillowtalk” debuted at Number One upon their respective releases. Later that same year, he had a hit with Taylor Swift with the Fifty Shades Darker single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which won the pair a VMA for Best Collaboration in 2017.

Last year, Zayn kept a relatively low music profile, dropping non-album collaborations with Sia (“Dusk Till Dawn”) and PartyNextDoor (“Still Got Time.”)

In This Article: Zayn Malik

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad