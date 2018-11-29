Zayn Details 27-Track Sophomore Album ‘Icarus Falls’

Zayn Malik will release his new album, Icarus Falls, on December 14th. The LP is his first since 2016’s Mind of Mine.

Malik has been leading up to this announcement over the past few months, steadily releasing new songs like “Entertainer,” “Sour Diesel” and the Nicki Minaj-assisted “No Candle No Light.” All six of the tracks he dropped this year will be heard on the 27-song album. A seventh song called “Rainberry” is set to be released Thursday evening, according to Billboard.

Mind of Mine was Malik’s debut album after leaving One Direction the year prior. Both the album and its lead single “Pillowtalk” debuted at Number One upon their respective releases. Later that same year, he had a hit with Taylor Swift with the Fifty Shades Darker single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which won the pair a VMA for Best Collaboration in 2017.

Last year, Zayn kept a relatively low music profile, dropping non-album collaborations with Sia (“Dusk Till Dawn”) and PartyNextDoor (“Still Got Time.”)