Zayn Zooms Through the City on a Motorcycle in ‘Love Like This’ Video

With Zayn, who wouldn’t want a “Love Like This”? On Friday, the British musician released his first single, marking the beginning of a new musical era for the former One Direction member.

“I guess there’s faith like this/ Give you everything and you can skate like this/ But I think I gotta take that risk ’cause I cannot go back,” he sings on the track. “And I’m loving what you say, what you say, what you say when you’re on my line.”

In the video, Zayn is featured riding his motorcycle with his on-camera beau, as they explore the city together.

Malik teased the single several weeks ago, sharing a video of himself writing the song’s title with graffiti on a wall. Even his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne commented, “This sounds big already.”

Zayn sat down with Alex Cooper for the Call Her Daddy podcast to talk about his return to music as he opened up about his time in One Direction. He also shared details about the music to come.

“I’m doing a record I don’t think people are really gonna expect. It’s a different sound for me,” he said. “And it’s got some more narrative going on, like real-life experiences and stuff. My daughter’s mentioned in there a couple of times.”

Malik has done little to no press in the years since leaving One Direction in 2015 and pursuing his solo career. In 2016, he dropped his debut album Mind of Mine, an R&B record that received critical acclaim, and featured singles “Pillowtalk” and “Befour.” The singer later released the album Nobody Is Listening in 2021 and Icarus Falls in 2018.