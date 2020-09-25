Zayn Releases New Single ‘Better’ With Voyeuristic Video

Zayn has shared a new single, “Better,” the first track from his upcoming album. Although the former One Direction member has not revealed many details on his third LP, it will be “his most personal project to date,” he says.

“Better” comes with a short video directed by Ryan Hope, which sees Zayn being spied on by nefarious characters in a Cold War-era house. Granted, the whole video is voyeuristic — it opens with a shot of Zayn’s shirtless, tattooed torso, followed by slow-motion close-ups of the pop star as he gets dressed in a suit. For a short video concept, where stars are typically singing directly to the camera, it’s a creative way to ask who’s really watching who.

Zayn released his debut solo album Mind of Mine in 2016, followed by Icarus Falls in 2018. He most recently collaborated with D.C. trio Shaed on the duet “Trampoline” in September 2019 and with Sabrina Claudio on the track “Rumors” in October 2019. He appeared on two updated pop versions of Aladdin‘s “A Whole New World,” which were released alongside the Disney live-action film. The English-language version was a duet with Zhavia Ward while the Spanish version featured Becky G.

Earlier this week, Gigi Hadid and Zayn announced the birth of their first child.