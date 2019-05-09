‘Aladdin’: Zayn and Zhavia Ward Duet in Enchanting ‘A Whole New World’ Video

Zayn Malik and Zhavia Ward have teamed up for a duet on “A Whole New World,” which will be featured in Disney’s upcoming Aladdin remake. Sadly, the video features no magic carpet ride.

Directed by Philip Andelman, the clip shows Malik and Ward sing the romantic ballad in various parts of Manhattan in the evening, including Central Park’s Bethesda Terrace. The former One Direction singer personally selected Ward for the collaboration, who stands on a rooftop in a vibrant red silk blouse, looking up at the sky and singing “Unbelievable sights, indescribable feelings.”

“The selection of artists, producer and tonal direction was critical for the success of updating a classic song like this,” president of Walt Disney Studio’s Music & Soundtracks Mitchell Leib said in a statement. “Zayn’s vocals are like no other and his artistic imprint immediately brought a contemporary and diverse presence.”

The duet will be featured in the film’s soundtrack as well as the end credits, similar to Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s version from the 1992 original. Also included in the soundtrack a new version of “Friend Like Me,” performed by Will Smith (who plays Genie) and DJ Khaled.

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th. You can preorder the soundtrack here.