Yves Tumor Gets the Gruesome ‘Gulliver’s Travels‘ Treatment in New ’Echolalia’ Video

Experimental rock whiz Yves Tumor is back with a new song, “Echolalia,” which will appear on their next album, Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds), out March 17 via Warp Records.

“Echolalia” is anchored by a restless rock grove, out from which spin woozy keys and Tumor’s hushed, rapturous vocals. The song arrives with a music video directed by Jordan Hemingway, which finds Tumor in a sticky Gulliver’s Travels-like situation: a giant in a strange world, tied to the ground, and about to meet the ultimate fate as a much tinier person drives a nail into their heart.

Praise a Lord will mark Yves Tumor’s fifth studio album, following their celebrated 2020 LP Heaven to a Tortured Mind, as well as 2021’s The Asymptomatical World EP. The new album was produced by Noah Goldstein and features contributions from some of Tumor’s longtime collaborators, including Chris Greatti, Yves Rothman, and Rhys Hastings. Along with “Echolalila,” the album will feature “God Is a Circle,” which Tumor released late last year.

Accompanying the song release/album announcement, Tumor shared dates for an extensive 2023 tour. The run will kick off with sets at Coachella in April and end May 23 at the Warfield in San Francisco (a string of European dates will follow). The North American leg of the tour will find Tumor receiving support from Pretty Sick on all dates, with Izzy Spears, Frost Children, Nation, and Evanora Unlimited joining on select dates.

Yves Tumor 2023 North American Tour Dates

April 14 – April 16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 21 – April 23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 25 — Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee (with Izzy Spears)

April 27 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (with Izzy Spears)

April 28 — Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Fest

April 29 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory (with Izzy Spears)

May 1 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater (with Izzy Spears)

May 2 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (with Izzy Spears)

May 4 — Washington, DC @ Echostage (with Frost Children)

May 5 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (with Frost Children)

May 6 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom (with Frost Children)

May 7 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus (with Frost Children)

May 9 — Toronto, ON @ History (with Nation)

May 10 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic (with Nation)

May 12 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera (with Nation)

May 13 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave (with Nation)

May 15 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre (with Nation)

May 17 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

May 18 — Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre (with Evanora Unlimited)

May 20 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo (with Evanora Unlimited)

May 21 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (with Evanora Unlimited)

May 23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield (with Evanora Unlimited)