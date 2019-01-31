Yves Tumor Battles Police Brutality in Gritty ‘Noid’ Video

Electronic experimentalist Yves Tumor offers a jarring examination of the police state in the new video for “Noid.” The track appears on Tumor’s acclaimed 2018 album, Safe In the Hands of Love.

On “Noid,” Tumor’s lyrics grapple with police brutality, especially the effect it has on people who may not have been targeted directly, but watch their communities suffer from it daily. The Andreas Browning-directed clip captures Tumor as he walks through the streets of Los Angeles, cutting to shots of surveillance cameras, cop cars and, most harrowing, a sequence in which Tumor struggles against two heavily-armed and -armored cops. During the struggle, however, Tumor never stops bellowing, “I’m scared for my life/They don’t trust us/I’m not part of the killing spree/A symptom, born loser, statistic.”

Safe In the Hands of Love arrived last September and marks Tumor’s third full-length LP. Tumor has a slew of live dates and festival shows scheduled throughout 2019, including a short North American run that starts March 1st in Austin, Texas and wraps March 26th in Brooklyn, New York. Tumor is also set to perform at Coachella in April.