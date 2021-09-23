‘Morning Has Broken,’ and So Has the News of a New Yusuf/Cat Stevens Box Set

Days after Yusuf/Cat Stevens released a global version of “Peace Train,” the singer-songwriter has announced a new box set in honor of the 50th anniversary of Teaser and the Firecat.

Firecat, Stevens’ third album and follow-up to Tea for the Tillerman, was originally released in October 1971. In addition to “Peace Train,” it included gems like “Moonshadow,” “The Wind,” “Rubylove,” and “Morning Has Broken,” the latter of which featured Yes’ Rick Wakeman on piano. To accompany the announcement, Yusuf has dropped an intimate demo of “Moonshadow” from 1970, which you can hear above.

The “super deluxe edition” box set, out November 12th, contains 41 previously unreleased audio tracks and 21 live performances, across four CDs, Blu-Ray, two LPs, and a seven-inch record. Similar to when Yusuf rerecorded Tillerman in full, the edition contains a new version of the Firecat track “Bitterblue,” titled “Bitterblue².”

Encased in a clamshell box, the collection also includes a hard-cover essay book and a replica of the original Teaser and Firecat book, which has been out of print since the Seventies. The massive reissue follows last year’s box set for Tillerman, a classic that was featured on Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Albums podcast.

