Yusuf/Cat Stevens Readies Huge Reissues for ‘Tea for the Tillerman,’ ‘Mona Bone Jakon’

Yusuf/Cat Stevens will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his two 1970 albums, Mona Bone Jakon and the classic Tea for the Tillerman, with huge reissues dedicated to both LPs.

Both boxsets come packed with dozens of unreleased tracks — 24 unearthed recordings for Mona Bone Jakon and 21 for Tea for the Tillerman — as well as discs full of demos, alternate takes, outtakes, and live recordings from the era.

Among the unreleased tracks are “Can This Be Love?” and “I Want Some Sun,” which Stevens dropped prior to the reissues’ December 4th release.

The two reissues come with an additional Blu-ray containing music videos, live videos, and high-res audio of the original albums, plus a bonus 12-inch etched vinyl featuring a 1970 concert recording: Live at Plumpton Jazz & Blues Festival for Mona Bone Jakon, Live at the Troubadour for Tea for the Tillerman.

Both albums were newly remastered at Abbey Road Studios, with an extra CD/LP boasting a new 2020 mix for the albums. The Tea for the Tillerman reissue is also accompanied by his recent Tea for the Tillerman², Yusuf’s 2020 re-recording of the classic LP.

In addition to the super deluxe box sets, both albums — available to preorder now here and here — are being offered in more scaled-back formats including two-CD and one-CD versions.

Mona Bone Jakon Boxset Tracklist

CD1: Original Album (2020 Remaster)

Lady D’Arbanville Maybe You’re Right Pop Star I Think I See the Light Trouble Mona Bone Jakon I Wish, I Wish Katmandu Time Fill My Eyes Lilywhite

CD2/LP1: Original Album (2020 Mix)

Lady D’Arbanville Maybe You’re Right Pop Star I Think I See the Light Trouble Mona Bone Jakon I Wish, I Wish Katmandu Time Fill My Eyes Lilywhite

CD3: Demos

Maybe You’re Right (Studio Demo) I Think I See the Light (Studio Demo) Trouble (Studio Demo) Mona Bone Jakon (Home Demo) I Wish I Wish (Studio Demo) Katmandu (Studio Demo) Time (Studio Demo) Fill My Eyes (Studio Demo) I Want Some Sun (Studio Demo)

CD4: Live

Interview (Live At The BBC (16/06/70) Lady D’Arbanville (Live At The BBC (16/06/70) Maybe You’re Right (Cat Stevens In Concert, 27/11/1971) Trouble (Live At The BBC (16/06/70) Katmandu (Live At The BBC (16/06/70) Changes IV (Live at Plumpton Jazz & Blues Festival, 08/08/70) Time / Fill My Eyes (Live at Plumpton Jazz & Blues Festival, 08/08/70) Where Do the Children Play? (Live at Plumpton Jazz & Blues Festival, 08/08/70) Lady D’Arbanville (Live at Plumpton Jazz & Blues Festival, 08/08/70) Maybe You’re Right (Live at Plumpton Jazz & Blues Festival, 08/08/70) Father and Son (Live at Plumpton Jazz & Blues Festival, 08/08/70) Lady D’Arbanville (BEATCLUB (GERMANY) 25.08.70) Lady D’Arbanville (TV CONCERT (FRANCE) 01.11.1970) Maybe You’re Right (TV CONCERT (FRANCE) 01.11.1970) Katmandu (TV CONCERT (FRANCE) 01.11.1970) Interview (TV CONCERT (FRANCE) 01.11.1970) Lady D’Arbanville (DEUX SUR LA 2 (FRANCE), 12.10.70) Maybe You’re Right (POP DEUX (FRANCE) 27.02.1971)

Blu-ray disc: Music Video & Live Videos + High Res Audio of Original Album (2020 Mix)

Lady D’Arbanville (Official Video) Lady D’Arbanville (BEATCLUB (GERMANY) 25.08.70) Lady D’Arbanville (TV CONCERT (FRANCE) 01.11.1970) Maybe You’re Right (TV CONCERT (FRANCE) 01.11.1970) Katmandu (TV CONCERT (FRANCE) 01.11.1970) Interview (TV CONCERT (FRANCE) 01.11.1970) Lady D’Arbanville (DEUX SUR LA 2 (FRANCE), 12.10.70) Maybe You’re Right (POP DEUX (FRANCE) 27.02.1971) Maybe You’re Right (Cat Stevens In Concert, 27/11/1971)

12” Etched Vinyl: Live At Plumpton Jazz & Blues Festival (08/08/70)

Changes IV Time / Fill My Eyes Where Do the Children Play? Lady D’Arbanville Maybe You’re Right Father and Son

Tea for the Tillerman Boxset Tracklist

CD1: Original Album (2020 Remaster)

Where Do the Children Play? Hard Headed Woman Wild World Sad Lisa Miles From Nowhere But I Might Die Tonight Longer Boats Into White On the Road to Find Out Father and Son Tea for the Tillerman

CD2/LP1: Original Album (2020 Mix)

Where Do the Children Play? Hard Headed Woman Wild World Sad Lisa Miles From Nowhere But I Might Die Tonight Longer Boats Into White On the Road to Find Out Father and Son Tea for the Tillerman

CD3: Tea for the Tillerman²

Where Do the Children Play? Hard Headed Woman Wild World Sad Lisa Miles From Nowhere But I Might Die Tonight Longer Boats Into White On the Road to Find Out Father and Son Tea for the Tillerman

CD4: Demos / Outtakes / Alternate Versions

Wild World (Demo) Miles From Nowhere (Studio Demo) But I Might Die Tonight (Deep End Movie Version) Can This Be Love? Honey Man (duet with Elton John) It’s So Good If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out (Demo) Don’t Be Shy (Demo) I’ve Got a Thing About Seeing My Grandson Grow Old Love Lives in the Sky The Joke If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out Don’t Be Shy

CD5: Live

Where Do the Children Play? (Live at the Troubadour) Hard Headed Woman (Live at the Troubadour) Wild World (Live at the Troubadour) Longer Boats (Live at the Troubadour) Into White (Live at the Troubadour) On the Road to Find Out (Live at the Troubadour) Father and Son (Live at the Troubadour) Where Do the Children Play? (Live At KCET Studios, Los Angeles, USA (08/06/71) Wild World (Live At KCET Studios, Los Angeles, USA (08/06/71) Hard Headed Woman (Live At KCET Studios, Los Angeles, USA (08/06/71) Miles From Nowhere (Live At KCET Studios, Los Angeles, USA (08/06/71) Longer Boats (Live At KCET Studios, Los Angeles, USA (08/06/71) On the Road to Find Out (Live At KCET Studios, Los Angeles, USA (08/06/71) Father and Son (Live At KCET Studios, Los Angeles, USA (08/06/71) Wild World (Cat Stevens In Concert, 27/11/1971) Into White (Cat Stevens In Concert, 27/11/1971) Tea for the Tillerman (Cat Stevens In Concert, 27/11/1971) Wild World (Beat Club, 25.08.70) Hard Headed Woman (Beat Club, 25.08.70) Wild World (Gala du Midem, France 24.01.71) Wild World (Deux Sur La 2, France, 12.10.70) Moonshadow (Live At Fillmore East (1970) Father and Son (Live At Fillmore East (1970) Changes IV (Live At Fillmore East (1970) Peace Train (Live At Fillmore East (1970)

Blu-ray disc: Music Video & Live Videos + High Res Audio of Original Album (2020 Mix)

Father and Son – Official Video Where Do the Children Play? (Live At KCET Studios, Los Angeles, USA (08/06/71) Wild World (Live At KCET Studios, Los Angeles, USA (08/06/71) Hard Headed Woman (Live At KCET Studios, Los Angeles, USA (08/06/71) Miles From Nowhere (Live At KCET Studios, Los Angeles, USA (08/06/71) Longer Boats (Live At KCET Studios, Los Angeles, USA (08/06/71) On the Road to Find Out (Live At KCET Studios, Los Angeles, USA (08/06/71) Father and Son (Live At KCET Studios, Los Angeles, USA (08/06/71) Wild World (Cat Stevens In Concert, 27/11/1971) Into White (Cat Stevens In Concert, 27/11/1971) Father and Son (Cat Stevens In Concert, 27/11/1971) Wild World (Beat Club, 25.08.70) Hard Headed Woman (Beat Club, 25.08.70) Wild World (Gala du Midem, France 24.01.71) Wild World (Deux Sur La 2, France, 12.10.70) Wild World (TV Concert, France, 01.11.1970)

12”: Live At The Troubadour, 1970