Yusuf/Cat Stevens Drops Rediscovered ‘Lady D’Arbanville’ Video

Yusuf/Cat Stevens has released a rediscovered video for “Lady D’Arbanville,” a track off his upcoming 50th-anniversary reissue of Mona Bone Jakon.

The long-lost clip — known as one of the earliest music videos — features Yusuf and actress Patti D’Arbanville in a Gothic English mansion. Inspired by the end of their relationship, the song takes on a dark, somber feel. D’Arbanville later became known for appearing in Andy Warhol’s projects.

Yusuf also shared a version of the track that he recorded for the BBC in June 1970; it’s featured on the upcoming Mona Bone Jakon set. He’s also celebrating the 50th anniversary of Tea for the Tillerman, his other album from 1970. Both are out on December 4th.

Mona Bone Jakon contains 24 unearthed songs, while Tea for the Tillerman includes 21. Both box sets come with demos, outtakes, alternate takes, and live recordings. Last month, Yusuf dropped the previously unreleased tracks “Can This Be Love?” and “I Want Some Sun.”

Also included in the Tea for the Tillerman box set is Tea for the Tillerman², a complete re-recording of the breakthrough album that Yusuf released in September. “This album is very important because it’s celebrating so many people,” he told Rolling Stone ahead of the release. “It’s their soundtrack and people’s memories are so intertwined with the notes of this album and the music of this album. I hope a lot of people will love to grow this new album.”