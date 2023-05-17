Yusuf/Cat Stevens Harkens Back to ‘Harold & Maude’ for New Video

Yusuf/Cat Stevens harkens back to his Harold & Maude era in the new video for “All Nights, All Days,” the latest single off the legendary singer-songwriter’s upcoming LP King of a Land.

The visual finds Harold and Maude — the titular couple in the 1971 dark comedy classic soundtracked by Stevens — in an animated nightmare where they are pursued by evil politicians and oligarchs. However, the villains are ultimately locked up in the London Zoo.

"The only way that we can get on in peace is to get rid of most of them. Not all, perhaps. But most …," Yusuf said of the song's message in a statement. As for the track itself — which was inspired by Americana music and the Traveling Wilburys — the singer added, "I like to take on different genres, 'All Nights…' just felt naturally born for that — but it could easily have ended up somewhere else!"

King of a Land, which Yusuf spent the better part of a decade working on, arrives on June 16; later that month, Yusuf will make his Glastonbury debut, just weeks before his 75th birthday.

“Peace is my first stop and it’s my last stop,” the singer-songwriter previously told Rolling Stone of his new album. “So many of my songs are illustrations of the search for a state or spiritual station where we can escape conflict. Peace is an all-embracing state of existence, and it has outward and inward dimensions. Freedom from material needs brings some form of peace, however, the inward state is not achieved by material stuff. The barometer of the inner self is the heart. Many people call the lack of inner peace ‘mental stress,’ whereas the origin of this ailment is a heart which has lost its spiritual home. I was lucky enough to have searched in the right place.”