Yungblud Struggles to Let Go of the ‘Memories’ in New Video With Willow

New track follows release of Yungblud’s “The Funeral” in March and Willow’s collab with Camila Cabello, “Psychofreak”

Nothing like a graffitied subway to express angst. On Thursday, Yungblud dropped the music video for his new song “Memories,” which features vocals from Willow. The accompanying Colin Tilley-directed video follows the two — playing each other’s toxic love interests — as they relive memories of a relationship while singing from the underground transport.

“I wish I could let go of all the memories,” Yungblud sings in the chorus. “But they’re still stuck in my brain.”

Yungblud spoke about the lyrics of the new song in an interview with Spin, where he shared that they were inspired by his difficult, abuse-filled childhood.

“The lyric ‘Every time I fall asleep, I know I’ll wake up alone. I wake up alone.’ It’s not about love. ‘Dreams of you were wrapped around my throat. I think I’m going to choke.’ It sounds like it’s about love, it’s not,” he told the magazine. “I spent a lot of time in my imagination growing up, because I needed to get out of fucking bullshit. I’d be playing with [toy] soldiers at 15, I was strange.”

The duo has been teasing the new song for several days. Last week, Yungblud shared a video of Willow lighting a cigarette for him. He wrote in the caption, “somethins comin may 6th … u ready?”

The new visual featuring Willow comes nearly two months after Yungblud dropped the music video for “The Funeral,” which featured cameos from Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. The songs also follow “Fleabag” and his 2020 LP Weird!.

The new song also follows Willow’s collaboration with Camila Cabello on “Psychofreak” and Siiickbrain on “Purge.”

