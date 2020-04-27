 Yungblud Shares 'Weird!' Video, First Episode of 'Stay Home' Series - Rolling Stone
Yungblud Shares Colorful ‘Weird!’ Video, First Episode of ‘Stay Home’ Series

Singer has been quarantining with three friends in Los Angeles and shot the video for $100

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Yungblud has dropped the video for new single “Weird!” alongside the first episode of his new YouTube Originals series Stay Home With Yungblud

The video for “Weird!” was shot at Yungblud’s Los Angeles home and begins with him being asked what story he would tell if today was his last day on earth. The song launches as he ponders the question, with the singer performing in front of rainbow-hued sky.

“Right now, everybody is trapped within four walls trying to figure out what the fuck is going on,” he said. “Currently, I’m trapped in L.A. with my best friends. We made this for $100 and this might be my favorite video we’ve ever made. I think you can see the happiness from it coming out of the screen.”

In the first episode of his new series Stay Home With Yungblud, he further details his quarantined life, revealing that he is living with his manager, videographer and two bandmates. Throughout the episode, Yungblud offers behind-the-scenes footage of the “Weird!” video shoot along with intimate shots of him cooking and catching up with his family back in the U.K. He also encourages fans to donate to No Kids Hungry.

Yungblud is making up for what would have been a busy month on the road. He was set to perform at both weekends of Coachella before the festival was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. His North American headlining tour was also postponed. He is currently working on a new album. 

 

Yungblud

