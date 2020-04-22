 Yungblud Assesses How 'Weird' Life Is Right Now on New Song - Rolling Stone
Yungblud Assesses How ‘Weird’ Life Is Right Now on New Song

Singer details fear and anxiety on punchy new song

Brittany Spanos

Yungblud

Yungblud shares uptempo and timely new song "Weird!" which finds hope in moments of intense anxiety.

Universal Music Group

Yungblud’s new song “Weird!” was written before the coronavirus pandemic forced many people to self-isolate, but the rising star decided it was an appropriate time to release the track. He is currently working on his sophomore album.

On “Weird!” Yungblud examines his feelings of fear and anxiety — while injecting some hope. “Hold my hand/Hold it tight/We’re in a weird time of life,” he sings on the punchy, uptempo song’s chorus. “Don’t wreck your brain/It’s gonna be alright/We’re in a weird time of life.”

“I wrote the song about the weirdest time in my life ever imagined,” Yungblud says in a statement. “I felt like the ground beneath me was a maze that was shapeshifting and I felt like I was going to fall down the cracks and, in my opinion, the world feels exactly like that right now. I wanted this song to make everyone feel that everything was going to be alright no matter how weird things get.”

Yungblud was supposed to perform at Coachella before embarking on a North American tour throughout April and May before he had to postpone the dates due to bans on large gatherings across the U.S. He is currently working on a new LP as well as sharing his YouTube series The Yungblud Show, which features special guests and liver performances from the star. 

