Yungblud Announces Underrated Youth North American Tour

U.K. artist Yungblud is heading out on tour in America this spring.

After performing both weekends of Coachella on April 12th and 19th, the 22-year-old artist will kick off his 2020 Underrated Youth headlining run on April 21st at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, California. He’ll play over a dozen shows in the U.S. and Canada before wrapping May 15th in Athens, Georgia, at the Georgia Theatre. Additionally, Yungblud will play a set at the Hangout Music Festival on May 16th in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Pre-sale ticket sales will begin Wednesday, January 22nd, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 24th, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Yungblud released his Underrated Youth EP last October. His debut album, 21st Century Liability, came out in 2018. The artist also collaborated with Halsey on “11 Minutes” and Marshmello and Blackbear on “Tongue Tied,” and performed his song “Original Me” with Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2019.

Yungblud Spring 2020 North American Tour

April 12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 21 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

April 23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

April 25 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

April 26 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

April 28 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

April 30 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

May 1 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

May 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

May 4 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Center

May 6 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

May 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 9 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

May 10 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

May 12 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA

May 14 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

May 15 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

May 16 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival