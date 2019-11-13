Yungblud Drops New Single ‘Tongue Tied’ With Marshmello, Blackbear

Yungblud has released his latest single “Tongue Tied,” featuring Marshmello and Blackbear — with one apocalyptic music video.

The clip is directed by Christian Breslauer and stars Joey King from The Act as a young rebel in a dystopian world who — along with Yungblud, Marshmello and Blackbear — helps free a group of refugees and leads a revolt against government militants.

Yungblud closes the video with a poem: “With only clarity engulfed inside our eyes/Untactful tongues and insightful minds/We lie here, been torn apart a couple thousand times/But through the fires we will arise/Unharmed, Untouched, Unused/Screaming nothing but anthems/For this Underrated Youth.”

Earlier this month, Yungblud released the music video for “Die a Little,” featured on the soundtrack to the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. His six-track EP, The Underrated Youth, was released in October; Yungblud appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform one of the tracks, “Original Me,” with Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons.

Yungblud spoke to Rolling Stone earlier this month about his punk influences and how he developed his signature style. “I’m never going to conform again to be something that someone else wants me to be,” the 22-year-old artist said.