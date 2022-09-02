Yungblud Struts His Stuff in Music Video for ‘Tissues’

Yungblud has unveiled a colorful, dance-fueled music video for his song “Tissues.” The clip, shot in London and directed by Charlie Sarsfield, sees the musician dancing through various scenes where the other people are frozen in time.

The track, off Yungblud’s new self-titled LP, features a sample of the Cure’s “Close To Me,” which was personally approved by the band’s lead singer Robert Smith.

“This is a new era for Yungblud, I wanted to dance, I wanted to move, and I wanted to really personify in the video what this song means,” the singer said in a statement. “It’s happiness, and it’s euphoria, and it’s letting the fuck go.”

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Yungblud shared the inspiration behind “Tissues,” explaining that it came to fruition after he got the idea to sample the Cure’s 1985 song.

“I was just like ‘Yo we should sample this’ and every producer in the studio was like ‘No, but the publishing’ and I’m like ‘Shut up about the publishing, get it off iTunes, cut it up, and loop it… let’s go,'” Yungblud recalled. “That’s what I said to them I was like ‘If I can somehow convince Robert Smith to allow me to do this, I don’t care. Like, I’ve won.’ It was beautiful. I just wanted to make on this record music that me and my mates want to listen to. That was the formula. And obviously we grew up with this song.”

He added that the Cure have been an ongoing influence in his life and career. “I put on eyeliner because of Robert Smith,” Yungblud told Lowe. “They represented and personified my happy and my sadness all at the same time. As a 15-year-old kid in the north of England in the rain made me feel like I could express myself without filter without conforming. They taught me conforming was death. When I would put on the Cure, I’d celebrate the idea that nobody wanted to talk to me.”

Yungblud, the British musician’s third full-length, is out now via Locomotion/Geffen Records. It features several previously-released songs, including “The Funeral,” “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,” and “Memories,” which features Willow.

Yungblud is currently on tour in support of the album, with upcoming stops at Riot Fest, Firefly Festival, After Shock, and Austin City Limits.