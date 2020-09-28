Yungblud Announces ‘The Weird Time of Life’ Digital Tour

Yungblud will embark on a “global digital tour” this fall, the artist announced on Monday.

With coronavirus restrictions on live music still in place in many parts of the world, Yungblud (a.k.a. Dominic Harrison) will kick off a 16-date virtual tour, presented by Moment House, on November 16th in London. Each show on the Weird Time of Life tour will take place in a different city with a full-scale concert production, but will be broadcast remotely to ticket holders.

As Yungblud explains in an FAQ video (above), tickets will be available for any show regardless of the city you live in, but there will be a cap on the number of tickets sold.

“The thing I miss about playin’ shows is the individuality of every night,” Yungblud said in a statement. “The different faces, the different energy, but most of all the different cultures. Our community may be from different parts of the world yet we have similar beliefs; it is incredible. I wanted to do a show for as many cities as I could, playing songs off my new album for the first time. This album helped me so much and I wanted to bring it to the fans with all the energy, all the passion, all the love and all the fucking rage that went into it. Just because we can’t touch each other, doesn’t mean we can’t feel each other. I’ll see you in your city.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 2nd, at 12 p.m. ET at www.momenthouse.com/yungblud .

Yungblud will release his sophomore album Weird! on November 13th via Locomotion/Interscope Records, featuring the singles “God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out,” “Weird!” and “Strawberry Lipstick.”

Yungblud, The Weird Time Of Life Tour Dates

November 16 – London

November 17 – Glasgow

November 18 – Manchester

November 19 – Dublin

November 20 – Paris

November 21 – Berlin

November 22 – Munich

November 23 – Amsterdam

November 30 – New York

December 1 – Boston

December 2 – Toronto

December 3 – Chicago

December 4 – Atlanta

December 5 – Seattle

December 6 – Los Angeles

December 7 – Sydney