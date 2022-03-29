Yungblud Delivers High-Octane Performance of ‘The Funeral’ on ‘Corden’

Yungblud appeared on The Late Late Show to perform his raucous song “The Funeral.” Clad in a school boy uniform, the musician brought a punk rock flair to the song, released earlier this month.

The recent music video for “The Funeral,” which follows the singer in the moments leading up to his death, features appearances by Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne.

Yungblud also spoke with host James Corden during his appearance on the late night show and confirmed his third album is coming soon. “It’s going to be around the autumn leaves,” Yungblud said. “This fall. And I’m buzzing, man. It’s my third album, like ‘Wow! How the heck did that happen?'” He added, “I think the difference between this album as opposed to my last one is it’s truly, really about me.”

“The Funeral” followed the release of Yungblud’s track “Fleabag,” along with his 2020 album Weird!, which featured Machine Gun Kelly on “Acting Like That.” Last year, the singer recorded a cover of Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” as part of the Spotify Singles series.

Yungblud is currently on the road in Europe on his Life on Mars tour and will head to Australia and New Zealand this summer. The musician is also scheduled to perform as part of Firefly Music Festival in September and Aftershock in October.