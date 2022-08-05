Yungblud Riles up Fans on New Single ‘The Emperor’

Yungblud has released a new single, “The Emperor.” The rousing song will act as the official 2022 anthem for ESPN’s College Football Season.

“It’s a massive honor to have my song ‘The Emperor’ chosen as the anthem for ESPN’s college football season,” Yungblud said in a statement. “I wrote this song when I was seventeen, it was just an outburst of unfiltered energy that I knew would have its moment one day. I played it live for years but never found the right time to release it until now.”

The British musician added, “College football is such a massive part of American culture and all I ever want to do is bring energy to people, so I can’t wait for the song to bring that energy to the fans and the players at the games all season.”

Yungblud will release his forthcoming self-titled studio LP on Sept. 2 via Locomotion/Geffen Records. The album will include previously-released tracks “The Funeral,” “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,” and “Memories,” which features Willow. The singer unveiled “The Funeral” in March alongside a music video featuring Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

This fall, Yungblud will perform at several music festivals in support of the new music. He will appear at Riot Fest in Chicago in September, as well as Austin City Limits in October.

Fans can pre-order Yungblud now.