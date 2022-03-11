‘Is This a F–king Funeral?’: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Cameo in Yungblud’s Music Video

Rest in peace, Yungblud! On Thursday, the British musician dropped the video for his pop-punk track “Funeral,” which follows the singer in the moments leading up to his death. And his funeral, of course.

“Hang on! Is this a fucking funeral?” asks Ozzy Osbourne, meant to be a demon or some dark angel looking over Yungblud’s dead body. “Where the fuck is everybody?”

Moments before his death though — as the video flashes back — Yungblud is seen performing his track in front of a lively audience as he crowd surfs in a coffin and sings the track’s catchy chorus. “I’ve been dancing in my funeral/Waiting for you to arrive,” he sings. “I was hoping you looked beautiful/Dancing with tears in your eyes/ But nobody came, what a shame, shame shame!”

Then, as the “11 Minutes” singer walks out of his concert in a leather jacket, he gets hit by a car — driven by Sharon Osbourne, naturally. “What the fuck was that?” asks Ozzy. “Just some fucking poser,” replies Sharon. Ozzy hits back, “Ah, run him over again then.” The silly scene pokes fun at some of the hating comments Yungblud has received about his rocker identity.

Yungblud has been teasing the song for several days and shared the song’s handwritten lyrics earlier this week. “I tell myself that it’s alright/that I dream about the day I die,” he sings in the pre-chorus.

“Funeral” follows the release of Yungblud’s track “Fleabag,” along with his 2020 album Weird!, which features Machine Gun Kelly on “Acting Like That.” He’s currently on his Life on Mars Tour across the United States.