Yungblud Covers Madonna’s ‘Like a Virgin’ for Spotify Singles

Yungblud has recorded a cover of Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” as part of the Spotify Singles series. His installment also comes with a new version of his song “Mars,” recorded with only a piano accompaniment at Sound City Studios in Los Angeles.

“Recording at Sound City just blew my mind,” Yungblud said. “I’m still picking my brains up off the pavement, to be honest. To record in that studio you need to bring everything you have or you don’t get past the car park…I decided to strip ‘Mars’ back, just me and the piano. It’s something that this song deserves, to exist in its purest form so the emotion can just radiate. I have owed my fanbase a version like this for a long time. I hope they love it!”

Meanwhile, the British pop-punk singer chose a funky, uptempo take on Madge’s original track, making it less seductive and more cheeky.

“When we were choosing a song to cover, I wanted it to be completely out of the box yet make absolute sense all at the same time,” he said. “Madonna is a massive idol of mine, I admire every move she artistically made. I wanted to take the classic, add some Yungblud energy and shake it the f**k up! This is a song I heard growing up; my mum and my sisters used to play it all the time so that added real pressure to get it right!”

Yungblud released his sophomore album Weird! last December.