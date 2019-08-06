See YUNGBLUD Join Machine Gun Kelly for ‘I Think I’m OKAY’ on ‘Corden’

Machine Gun Kelly and YUNGBLUD performed their joint single, “I Think I’m OKAY,” on The Late Late Show, offering a dynamic live rendition of the track. During the performance, a shirtless Machine Gun Kelly leaps around the stage before joining YUNGBLUD at a pair of microphones where they share guitar riffs and a rousing chorus.

“Watch me, take a good thing and fuck it all up in one night,” the duo howls. “Catch me, I’m the one on the run away from the headlights.” Machine Gun Kelly concludes the song by kicking over his microphone stand and shrieking the final verse alongside YUNGBLUD. After the music ceases, the pair flip their guitars over, revealing the words “Dayton” and “El Paso” written in tape.

The song comes off Machine Gun Kelly’s recent album Hotel Diablo, which dropped in July via Bad Boy/Interscope Records. The recorded version (and the official music video) features both YUNGBLUD and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. He recently released a music video for album cut “Candy,” which features Trippie Redd. The clip, directed by Myles & AJ, includes a cameo from Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. The musician performed at his annual EST Fest, which takes place in Butler, Ohio, earlier this month.