Yungblud Recruits Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne for Benefit Livestream

Yungblud has recruited Tommy Lee, Machine Gun Kelly, Dave Navarro, Avril Lavigne, and more for the British singer’s The Yungblud Show Live, livestreaming Thursday, March 11th as part of YouTube’s Music Nights series.

The performance from an unspecified independent Los Angeles venue will benefit National Independent Venue Association (NIVA)’s Emergency Relief Fund.

The latest Yungblud Show comes nearly after his inaugural livestream, a March 16th, 2020 virtual gig at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic; the performance was one of the first high-profile livestreams in a pandemic year that has since witnessed thousands of virtual shows under similar circumstances.

“This was a monumental moment in my career. It became bigger than any of us ever anticipated,” Yungblud said in a statement. “I’m craving to get back on stage every single day and can’t wait to do this with some incredible guests. It’s been so hard for independent venues. I wanted to partner with NIVA because independent venues are the backbone of the music industry and give young artists the chance to have their music heard. Everyone has been missing a rock & roll show; I think it’s about time we gave them one!”

Thursday’s Yungblud Show, streaming live from his YouTube page beginning 12 p.m. PST, will also feature appearances KSI, Renforshort, and Lil Huddy. Navarro and Lee will perform together alongside Yungblud during the livestream, while Lavigne — who recently praised Yunglud’s mash-up of her “I’m With You” and Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” — will duet with the artist.